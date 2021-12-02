Advertisement

2022 WVU football schedule released

Includes the return of the Backyard Brawl
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though 2021 is just coming to a close, 2022 has been decided.

The Mountaineers kick off the 2022 season at Pitt for the 105th meeting of the Backyard Brawl, the first since 2011.

The rest of the schedule is below:

Sept. 3 - at Pitt

Sept. 10 - Kansas

Sept. 17 - Towson

Sept. 24 - at Virginia Tech

Oct. 1 - at Texas

Oct. 13 - Baylor (Thurs.)

Oct. 22 - at Texas Tech

Oct. 29 - TCU

Nov. 5 - at Iowa State

Nov. 12 - Oklahoma

Nov. 19 - Kansas State

Nov. 26 - at Oklahoma State

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at West Virginia airport
Online controversy follows the resignation of two city employees
HNN File
Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office Monday
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues

Latest News

Chloe Travelstead
Travelstead signs with Davis & Elkins lacrosse
Fairmont Senior football
Fairmont Senior ready to prove what they’re made of in state title game
Notre Dame boys basketball prepares for 2021-22 season
Notre Dame boys’ basketball has high expectations this year
WVU basketball wins over Bellarmine, 74-55
WVU basketball grabs 74-55 victory over Bellarmine