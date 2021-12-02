2022 WVU football schedule released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though 2021 is just coming to a close, 2022 has been decided.

The Mountaineers kick off the 2022 season at Pitt for the 105th meeting of the Backyard Brawl, the first since 2011.

The rest of the schedule is below:

Sept. 3 - at Pitt

Sept. 10 - Kansas

Sept. 17 - Towson

Sept. 24 - at Virginia Tech

Oct. 1 - at Texas

Oct. 13 - Baylor (Thurs.)

Oct. 22 - at Texas Tech

Oct. 29 - TCU

Nov. 5 - at Iowa State

Nov. 12 - Oklahoma

Nov. 19 - Kansas State

Nov. 26 - at Oklahoma State

