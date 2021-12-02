2022 WVU football schedule released
Includes the return of the Backyard Brawl
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though 2021 is just coming to a close, 2022 has been decided.
The Mountaineers kick off the 2022 season at Pitt for the 105th meeting of the Backyard Brawl, the first since 2011.
The rest of the schedule is below:
Sept. 3 - at Pitt
Sept. 10 - Kansas
Sept. 17 - Towson
Sept. 24 - at Virginia Tech
Oct. 1 - at Texas
Oct. 13 - Baylor (Thurs.)
Oct. 22 - at Texas Tech
Oct. 29 - TCU
Nov. 5 - at Iowa State
Nov. 12 - Oklahoma
Nov. 19 - Kansas State
Nov. 26 - at Oklahoma State
