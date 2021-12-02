Advertisement

All-Big 12 Conference teams announced

Stills, Frazier headline first- and second-team selections
All-Big 12 Conference teams
All-Big 12 Conference teams(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont Senior products were WVU’s selections for All-Big 12 Conference honors.

Dante Stills (first-team defense) and Zach Frazier (second-team offense) headlined the Mountaineer selections for the 2021 All-Big 12 teams.

Honorable mentions: Alonzo Addae, Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, James Gmiter, Casey Legg, Sean Mahone, Ahkeem Mesidor, Wyatt Milum, Tyler Sumpter, Winston Wright Jr.

