All-Big 12 Conference teams announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont Senior products were WVU’s selections for All-Big 12 Conference honors.

Dante Stills (first-team defense) and Zach Frazier (second-team offense) headlined the Mountaineer selections for the 2021 All-Big 12 teams.

Honorable mentions: Alonzo Addae, Leddie Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, James Gmiter, Casey Legg, Sean Mahone, Ahkeem Mesidor, Wyatt Milum, Tyler Sumpter, Winston Wright Jr.

