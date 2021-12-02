Clarksburg Councilman Malfregeot leaked resignation letters, documents show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Councilman Jim Malfregeot leaked the resignation letters of two Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center executives, according to documents.

Malfregeot’s colleague, Councilman Gary Keith II, shared a screenshot of the email from City Manager Harry Faulk.

The email, which was addressed to the mayor and city council members, says an investigation found the resignation letters were forwarded from Malfregeot to a local newspaper and two other people.

5 News reported earlier this week the center’s Executive Director Ryan Tolley, and Marketing & Sales Manager Emily Moore, resigned over disagreements with city officials about the center’s operation.

“Both the Executive Director and myself cherish the Robinson Grand and what it means to the community and hope to aid the city with a smooth transition process,” Moore told 5 News in a statement. “We hope to see it continue to flourish and grow under its new team and receive the support and respect that it deserves.”

Mayor Jimmy Marino hinted to 5 News he suspected the leak came from the inside.

“It must have been one of the councilpersons who felt it necessary to share this with the news media,” Marino said Tuesday. “Which I find that kind of disturbing because it is really a personnel matter.”

5 News reached out to Malfregeot for comment, but so far has not heard back. However, 5 News obtained a copy of a letter signed by Malfregeot in which he says he shared the letters.

In the letter, Malfregeot says he felt the public has “an absolute right to know what goes on in Clarksburg.”

He also said he apologizes if he hurt anyone’s personal feelings, but reiterated that he feels this was an issue of public concern and “should not be swept under the rug.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.