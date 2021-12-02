Advertisement

Fairmont Senior ready to prove what they’re made of in state title game

Reigning Class AA state champions hoping to go back-to-back
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though they are the reigning state champions in Class AA, they still have things to prove in Wheeling.

For the Polar Bears, it’s all about clicking at the right time. Throughout the season, they had their struggles with teamwork; now, it’s all come together and created a postseason run that was hard to imagine back in Week Nine.

Fairmont Senior returns to Wheeling Island Stadium Friday night as the sixteen-seed, set to battle No. 2 Independence at 7 p.m.

