Georgia man sentenced for drug charge

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man has been sentenced for a drug charge in connection to working with others to sell methamphetamine in Hardy County, according to a release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Kaleb Joseph Beals, 32, of Silver Creek, Georgia, was sentenced Thursday to 92 months of incarceration for a drug charge, according to the release.

The release says Beals pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Beals allegedly worked with others to sell methamphetamine from August 2018 to April 2019 in Hardy County.

Beals allegedly trafficked crystal methamphetamine from Georgia into Hardy County via Interstate-81 and then across Corridor H into Hardy County. 

The release says Beals had four West Virginia residents trafficking the drug, all of whom have since pleaded guilty to drug charges.

The four that have pleaded guilty to drug charges are Kenneth Evans, Jennifer Howell, Richard Howell, and Kelly Talbert, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

