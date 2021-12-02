Advertisement

Gov. Justice urges all to get vaccine before holiday season

Gov. Justice reminded West Virginians of the importance of being vaccinated and receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the holiday season.
Governor Justice disapproves Biden's federal vaccine mandate but continues to urg people to get the vaccinate
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held a news briefing Thursday to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts.

During the briefing, Gov. Justice reminded West Virginians of the importance of being vaccinated and receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the holiday season.

Specifically, he urged individuals age 50 and older to make sure they are fully vaccinated with a booster dose before holiday shopping with large crowds or attending events with loved ones. 

“We have a small percent of people 50 and older who are fully vaccinated but have not taken their booster shots. That is just plain not smart,” said Gov. Justice. “Run to the fire and get your booster shots. We have to do better.”

The FDA and the CDC both recently recommended booster doses for all Americans ages 18 and older, provided that at least six months have passed since receiving their two-dose Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or that at least two months have passed since receiving their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster.

