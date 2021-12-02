Hardy County woman pleads guilty to drug charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County woman pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Wednesday, according a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Barbara Ann Thomas, 49, of Moorefield, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

The release says Thomas allegedly had methamphetamine in August 2019 in Grant County.

Thomas faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000, according to Ihlenfeld.

