Advertisement

Hardy County woman pleads guilty to drug charge

A Hardy County woman pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County woman pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Wednesday, according a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Barbara Ann Thomas, 49, of Moorefield, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

The release says Thomas allegedly had methamphetamine in August 2019 in Grant County.

Thomas faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000, according to Ihlenfeld.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP allotments for December
Generic image of crash scene
Harrison County crash involving Shinnston Police Officer
Chevy Ramsey
Marion County man arrested on burglary charges
Online controversy follows the resignation of two city employees
A Lewis County man was arrested after fleeing from police.
Lewis County man arrested on fleeing charge

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Free tire collection events coming up in 3 WVa locations
WV tire collection Dec dates
WV tire collection Dec dates