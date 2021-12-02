Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing light rain yesterday, today will be somewhat warmer and calmer, as the weak front moves east. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. A weak disturbance might bring isolated showers in the northern counties of NCWV, but we’ll only see trace amounts of rain. Winds will come from the SW, resulting in highs in the upper-50s, which is warm for early-December. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, and we will dry out. Winds will be light as well. As a result, expect lows in the low-30s. Overall, today will be warm and, barring an isolated shower, mostly dry. Tomorrow afternoon, expect partly sunny skies, so we will see plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. In short, the trend of seasonably warm weather continues. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will bring dry air into our region, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonable low-50s. Sunday night into Monday morning, the dry weather ends as a cold front brings rain into NCWV. Rainfall amounts are hard to predict this far out, but it does mean a soggy morning commute, so plan for that when heading out. We might see another system come after Monday, although it is far out, so we’ll be watching carefully. In short, today will be warm, tomorrow will be seasonable and dry, and up until Sunday night, expect a calm weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers pushing in during the afternoon and evening. They won’t produce much rain, however, certainly less than 0.1″ of rain. Winds will be breezy and coming from the SW, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, about 10-15 degrees above-average. Overall, expect a cloudy, warm afternoon. High: 60.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, and winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, a cool but nice night. Low: 36.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, not a bad end to the workweek. High: 49.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. In short, the first Saturday of December will be nice. High: 53.

