Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | December 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today we got a little bit of rain around the region, but the showers were very light. Winds were a bit gusty as well, up to 30mph in the lowlands and 35-40mph in the mountains. Winds will die down overnight, but will linger a bit longer at about 20-25mph upslope of the Appalachians. Tomorrow is looking to be a more seasonable day, with temperatures in the low 50s and partly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the mid-50s, with some passing clouds, but plenty of sunshine as well. Southwesterly flow on Sunday will bring high temperatures back to the upper 50s and low 60s, and clouds will thicken throughout the day ahead of a cold front. This cold front will also bring showers to the area, likely beginning overnight Sunday and lasting throughout most of Monday. Past that, high-pressure returns, but so does northwesterly flow, so Tuesday will be dry but chilly. High temperatures will be struggling to reach the 40s across NCWV, and clouds will linger. Wednesday sees another chance of precipitation, and with cooler temperatures expected, this precip could come as snow, or a mix of rain and snow. It’s a little far out to tell how exactly Wednesday will play out, but we’ll continue to monitor the forecast and keep you up to date.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and winds diminishing. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 51

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 55

Sunday: Increasing clouds and warm. High: 60

