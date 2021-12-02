Man arrested on drug charges in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Elkins.

Francie Ritchey, 50, was pulled over by officers Wednesday night for driving without headlights on, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say that Ritchey pulled over and appeared to be nervous, speaking rapidly as officers were asking for his information.

The criminal complaint says Ritchey could not tell officers if the vehicle belonged to him.

When officers asked Ritchey to get out of the vehicle, officers allegedly seen a “glass smoking device” with a burnt white substance consistent with burnt methamphetamine in front of the driver’s seat that Ritchey tried to conceal.

Officers say that Ritchie told officers there was nothing of interest in the car after being detained after officers had already seen the glass smoking device.

The complaint says officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a white crystal-like substance in a plastic bag located in a black bag between two envelopes, several heroin stamps, a digital scale consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal substances, and empty bags within clothing Ritchey had in the back of the vehicle.

Officers say Ritchie became hostile during the vehicle search and told them, “That’s not even enough to prove my intent.”

Ritchey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.