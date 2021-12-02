New hospital set to open in White Hall this month

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital was a full-service hospital to open at the Middletown Commons in White Hall following the closure of another hospital in the county.

“A little over a year or year and a half ago, when Fairmont Regional announced that they were going to close. A lot of people panicked about where they would get hospital care,” President and CEO of Mon Health David Goldberg shared.

This opened a window for Mon Health to open the first neighborhood hospital in West Virginia. Despite the smaller size, the hospital offered 24/7 emergency care with a total of eight E.R. beds.

“It’s just in a smaller box, if you will, a little bit more compact. A little more focused than you would see if you go up here to Mon Health Medical Center, which is hundreds of thousands of square feet, and we built all of this in 20,000 square feet,” Goldberg explained.

The hospital also had 10 in-patient beds with full access on-site to Radiology, Lab Testing, Cardiac Monitoring, and a Pharmacy.

Neighborhood would also offer Cardiology and Psychiatry via telemedicine.

The main goal for this hospital was to provide closer access to emergency medical care for Marion County residents. By opening this facility, residents could avoid making the trip to Bridgeport or Morgantown for this health care.

Goldberg shares that if a patient needed specialized care, Neighborhood would send the patient to the facility of their choice.

The hospital planned to hold its ribbon cutting, December 10 and open the following week.

