North Central West Virginia Airport seeks donations for local charity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) is excited to announce a holiday initiative aimed at raising donations for HOPE Domestic Violence Center.

From now until December 17, the Airport is accepting new, unopened household products, paper products, personal hygiene items, and non-perishable food items on behalf of HOPE.

For every five items donated, participants will have their name entered into a drawing to win round trip airfare for two to Orlando/Sanford from the North Central West Virginia Airport.

“This initiative is all about giving back to our community,” said Airport Director Rick Rock. “HOPE provides their clientele with the resources they need during a difficult time. If we can help in a small way while engaging the community to assist, it seems like a win for all.”

Donations can be brought to the main terminal building located at 2000 Aviation Way in Bridgeport from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday until December 17.

The winner will be randomly selected and notified no later than December 23rd .

For more information, visit the North Central West Virginia Airport’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.