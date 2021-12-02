North Marion cruises past Wheeling Central Catholic, 89-47

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - High school basketball is underway and the North Marion girls got to a strong start.

The Huskies scored 61 points in the first half, ultimately defeating the Maroon Knights 89-47.

North Marion’s Olivia Toland led the night with 25 points; Katlyn Carson had 18 and Addie Elliott 10.

