North Marion cruises past Wheeling Central Catholic, 89-47

Huskies’ Olivia Toland led with 25 points
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - High school basketball is underway and the North Marion girls got to a strong start.

The Huskies scored 61 points in the first half, ultimately defeating the Maroon Knights 89-47.

North Marion’s Olivia Toland led the night with 25 points; Katlyn Carson had 18 and Addie Elliott 10.

