Planned phone outage at Ruby Memorial Hospital Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a planned phone outage at Ruby Memorial Hospital this Sunday, December 4.

The phones at the hospital will be down for 15 minutes from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This will allow for necessary upgrades to the network’s infrastructure to be completed.

The outage will also affect WVU Medicine Chestnut Ridge Center and both Morgantown-based WVU Medicine Urgent Care Centers.

