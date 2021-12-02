Planned phone outage at Ruby Memorial Hospital Sunday
There will be a planned phone outage at Ruby Memorial Hospital this Sunday, December 4.
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The phones at the hospital will be down for 15 minutes from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This will allow for necessary upgrades to the network’s infrastructure to be completed.
The outage will also affect WVU Medicine Chestnut Ridge Center and both Morgantown-based WVU Medicine Urgent Care Centers.
