BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Lee “Buster” Jackson, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born November 17, 1946, in Fairmont; the son of the late Junior Jackson and Helen (Blake) Jackson. Robert served proudly in the United States Army reaching the rank of Sargent from 1968 – 1970. He worked seven years at Loveridge Mines as a coal miner. Following working in the mines, Robert had his own contracting business R.L. Jackson Contracting Company. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife of 34 years on Valentine’s Day, Angela M. (Cavrich) Jackson of Fairmont; his daughters, Jaqueline (Jackson) Longerbeam of Gerrardstown, and Leesa Jackson of Clarksburg; his sons, Jason Satterfield of Fairmont, and Christopher Satterfield and his wife, Carly of Florida; his grandchildren, Breena Longerbeam of Gerrardstown, Marlei Satterfield of Pennsylvania, and Jackson Kurtz of Clarksburg.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his mother-in-law who he was very close to, Mary Katherine Cavrich. There will be no visitation, a graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Wayde Wilson, officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and U.S. Army Reserve from Camp Dawson.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

