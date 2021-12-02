Sen. Capito cosponsors legislation to prevent settlement payments for illegal immigrants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined her colleagues on Thursday in introducing legislation to prevent payments for legal settlements for illegal immigration, something the Biden administration is considering to the tune of $450,000 per person.

Under the Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act, authored by Senator Thom Tillis, no federal funds, including money from the Judgment Fund, could be spent to enrich illegal immigrants at the expense of hardworking American taxpayers.

“Under any circumstance, rewarding illegal immigrants with cash handouts is unacceptable, let alone in President Biden’s inflation economy when millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet,” Senator Capito said. “We’ve already seen the Biden administration create a border crisis by halting construction of the border wall, ending the effective Remain in Mexico policy, and reversing key asylum restrictions. This mind-boggling new proposal of paying illegal immigrants up to $450,000 each is another backwards move that will further incentivize people to continue breaking our immigration laws in record numbers. We cannot allow this to happen.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.