Sen. Capito pushes for transparency, efficiency in delivering broadband to rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito questioned administration nominees Wednesday on their commitment to working in a transparent way to help bring needed funding to unserved and underserved areas of West Virginia for high-speed broadband deployment.

Senator Capito gave a statement on demanding federal accountability, saying years ago, grants were administered by the NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration), and West Virginia’s grant was not well deployed.

“As we know, ten or eleven years ago, $4 billion in grants was administered by the NTIA,” said Sen. Capito. “I can tell you in my state, as we know, it was not well deployed. In some ways, it was fraudulently deployed. It was not used judiciously and we ended up with all kinds of patch work and nothing to show. That to me is important in the accountability section.”

