Advertisement

Sen. Capito pushes for transparency, efficiency in delivering broadband to rural communities

Senator Capito questioned administration nominees on their commitment to working in a transparent way to help bring needed funding to unserved and underserved areas for high-speed broadband deployment.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito questioned administration nominees Wednesday on their commitment to working in a transparent way to help bring needed funding to unserved and underserved areas of West Virginia for high-speed broadband deployment.

Senator Capito gave a statement on demanding federal accountability, saying years ago, grants were administered by the NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration), and West Virginia’s grant was not well deployed.

“As we know, ten or eleven years ago, $4 billion in grants was administered by the NTIA,” said Sen. Capito. “I can tell you in my state, as we know, it was not well deployed. In some ways, it was fraudulently deployed. It was not used judiciously and we ended up with all kinds of patch work and nothing to show. That to me is important in the accountability section.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP allotments for December
Chevy Ramsey
Marion County man arrested on burglary charges
Generic image of crash scene
Harrison County crash involving Shinnston Police Officer
A Lewis County man was arrested after fleeing from police.
Lewis County man arrested on fleeing charge
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

Latest News

Senator Capito
Capito pushes for transparency, efficiency in delivering broadband to rural communities
Gilmer County among growing list of municipalities joining federal lawsuit against Juul.
Gilmer County among growing list of municipalities joining federal lawsuit against Juul
Gilmer County among growing list of municipalities joining federal lawsuit against Juul.
Gilmer County among growing list of municipalities joining federal lawsuit against Juul
Union workers ratify contract, end strike at WVa hospital
Union workers ratify contract, end strike at WVa hospital