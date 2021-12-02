Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP allotments for December
Generic image of crash scene
Harrison County crash involving Shinnston Police Officer
Chevy Ramsey
Marion County man arrested on burglary charges
Online controversy follows the resignation of two city employees
A Lewis County man was arrested after fleeing from police.
Lewis County man arrested on fleeing charge

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
A suspect is being sought in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jonshel Alexander, who appeared...
Suspect sought after ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ actor, 22, killed in New Orleans shooting