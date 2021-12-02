Advertisement

Travelstead signs with Davis & Elkins lacrosse

Garnered two state championships with Fairmont Senior
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chloe Travelstead is a Senator!

The Polar Bear senior signed with Davis & Elkins and will compete with its lacrosse team beginning next fall.

For Travelstead, there were other schools, but none felt the same as D&E from the beginning of the recruitment process to the end.

