TSA detects loaded handgun at Yeager Airport

TSA officers detected a loaded handgun during a security screening at Yeager Airport Thursday morning, officials say.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 2.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 2.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Officers stopped an Arizona man from carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto his flight at Yeager Airport, according to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The gun was allegedly loaded with 12 bullets.

The release says TSA officers immediately notified the police when the handgun was found, and the man was cited by police.

The man faces a federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint, according to the release.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Travelers should never bring a gun—loaded or unloaded—to a security checkpoint because they are not permitted to be carried into the cabin of a plane.”

This is the fifth gun caught by TSA officials at Yeager Airport’s security checkpoint this year.

