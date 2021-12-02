Advertisement

Union workers ratify contract, end strike at WVa hospital

Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.(wsaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Union maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital ratified a contract Wednesday to end a month-old strike, the hospital announced.

Members of the Service Employees International Union District 119 ratified the three-year contract covering more than 900 workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The hospital said in a statement that employees could likely begin returning to work as soon as Friday.

The statement did not disclose details of the contract, which Dr. Kevin Yingling, the hospital’s president, called “fair and equitable.”

Under an earlier offer, the hospital had asked union members to begin paying health insurance premiums.

“We value all of our employees as each plays an important role in delivering reliable, quality care to our patients,” said hospital Chief Operating Officer Tim Martin. “We are committed to being the best employer in the region with outstanding wages and benefits and this contract confirms that. We look forward to welcoming back our coworkers and resuming normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP allotments for December
Generic image of crash scene
Harrison County crash involving Shinnston Police Officer
Chevy Ramsey
Marion County man arrested on burglary charges
Online controversy follows the resignation of two city employees
A Lewis County man was arrested after fleeing from police.
Lewis County man arrested on fleeing charge

Latest News

The main goal for this hospital was to provide closer access to emergency medical care for...
New hospital set to open in White Hall this month
tree in power line
Harrison County man says trees in power and phone lines are affecting residents
tree in power line
Trees causing problems while resting in power and phone lines
Cities across the state and country are experiencing ems personnel shortage and it’s hitting us...
Clarksburg looking at program to help EMS personnel shortage