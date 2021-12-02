Advertisement

Winter Awareness Special: Part 3

Check out part 3 of our Winter Awareness Special to learn about weather patterns and what we could be in store for this winter!
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Check out part 3 of our Winter Awareness Special with Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau and Meteorologists Joseph Williams and Kayla Smith. Click on the video above to learn about weather patterns and what we could be in store for this winter!

You can also check out part 1 of our Winter Awareness Special by clicking here and part 2 by clicking here.

