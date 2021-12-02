Advertisement

WVU volleyball gearing up for first NCAA tournament

Face Illinois in Lexington, Ky., Friday at 5 p.m.
WVU volleyball
WVU volleyball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The main emotion after learning they are on their way to their first NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship? Excitement.

WVU faces Illinois in its first postseason visit to the NCAA tournament Friday at 5 p.m. in Lexington, Ky.

The Mountaineers and Fighting Illini have met one before in 1978 where the Illini reigned victorious.

