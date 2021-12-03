Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: North Marion’s Olivia Toland

Toland scored 25 points in season opener against Wheeling Central
Olivia Toland
Olivia Toland(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - Olivia Toland is ready to get back on the court and showed it in Wednesday’s season opener against Wheeling Central.

The North Marion junior scored 25 points, leading the Huskies to an 89-47 win over the Maroon Knights.

The Huskies made it to the state semifinals last season before being brought down by Nitro, the eventual 2021 state champions. Toland hopes to make it back and go all the way this year.

