Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck

Officers say the black GMC was involved in “leaving the scene” at Sheetz, located on White Oaks Blvd.
GMC pickup leaving the scene
GMC pickup leaving the scene(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying the owner of a pickup truck that left the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Officers say the black GMC was involved in “leaving the scene” at Sheetz, located on White Oaks Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Smart by phone at 304-848-6144 or by email at bsmart@bridgeportwv.com.

Anyone with information can also direct message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page via Facebook Messenger.

The Facebook post can be seen here.

More photos of the truck can be seen below.

GMC pickup leaving the scene
GMC pickup leaving the scene(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
GMC pickup leaving the scene
GMC pickup leaving the scene(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

