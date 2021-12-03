Clarksburg City Council meeting gets heated regarding resignation letters

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During Thursday evening’s Clarksburg City Council meeting, Councilman Keith and Councilman Malfregeot got into a heated discussion about the resignation letters from two City of Clarksburg employees.

After public comments on the resignations, some councilmembers expressed sadness over the departure of the two managers. Others took their time to point fingers.

During a heated speech, Councilman Gary Keith got into a shouting match with Councilman Jim Malfregeot over what he thought was the wrong way to do things.

“You can act like it was cool, but it wasn’t,” said Keith. “Are we clear on that? Going forward, personnel documents, you understand, that is not the right thing to do with them.”

“That’s why you posted when they discovered that I was the one that leaked it,” responded Malfregeot. “That’s why you put it on Facebook.”

“You don’t think that’s different than personnel documents, Mr. Malfregeot?” said Keith.

“It’s the same thing,” said Malfregeot.

Keith never addressed how he thought how Council should fill the positions in his speech, but he did say he thought some reports of the situation were a “personal attack.”

Documents from earlier on Thursday show that Malfregeot forwarded the two resignation letters to a local newspaper and two other people. You can read that story here.

