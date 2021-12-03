Florida man sentenced for defrauding nearly $5 million from W.Va. churches, citizens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was sentenced on Friday for defrauding nearly $5 million from West Virginia churches and citizens.

Phillip W. Conley, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for defrauding West Virginia churches, pastors, and others of nearly $5 million, according to a release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

The release says Conley previously pleaded guilty to one count of “Securities Fraud,” admitting to swindling millions of dollars from victims in multiple states.

Conley allegedly portrayed himself as an investment advisor even after his broker’s license was suspended in December 2015.

Conley formed a company called ALPAX, LLC, and persuaded victims to invest in false ventures such as student housing construction, high-yield fixed income securities, oil and gas technology, mineral rights, and timber leasing, according to United States Attorney Ihlenfeld.

The release says Conley provided investors with a false sense of security by mailing them dividend statements that misstated the value of the investment accounts.

Conley’s victims included churches in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown in addition to small business owners and friends and family members of Conley, according to the release.

He allegedly spent the stolen money on private jets, designer clothes, fine dining, jewelry, and housing and living expenses.

“Securities fraud is a terrible crime and often has a devastating impact,” said United States Attorney Ihlenfeld. “Mr. Conley was very persuasive and groomed his victims, convincing them that these were legitimate investment opportunities. Unfortunately, it was a scam in which Conley robbed investors of their life savings.”

Ihlenfeld urges anyone considering investing with a stockbroker to first visit brokercheck.finra.org to learn whether a broker has been suspended or sanctioned.

“Mr. Conley lived a luxurious life, but in reality, lined his pockets by orchestrating a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme that took money from his own family members and other victims,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “His victims trusted him to safeguard their money and he betrayed their trust. Today’s sentence sends the message that he can’t escape accountability for his actions.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Conley was ordered to forfeit any property purchased from the proceeds of the crimes and to pay a money judgement of $4,858,817.42, according to the release.

