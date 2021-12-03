Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing clouds and breezy winds left behind by a cold front yesterday, this afternoon and the weekend will be nice, as a disturbance stays to the north of us and high pressure builds in. This afternoon, expect partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, which is seasonable. Heading into tonight, expect dry conditions and partly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-30s. In short, today will be seasonable and nice. Tomorrow afternoon will also be nice, as a high-pressure system keeps us dry. Skies will be partly sunny, with light westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the mild low-50s. In short, tomorrow will also be nice. Sunday will be warmer still, as breezy SW winds, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, will warm us up to the upper-50s. Then on Monday morning, a cold front pushes into NCWV, bringing rain showers that stick around until the early-afternoon hours. We’ll likely see about 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain during the morning, which leads to a slick morning commute in some areas. After the rain leaves during the afternoon, we stay dry, albeit chilly, throughout Monday and Tuesday. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper-30s on both days. Our next opportunity for precipitation comes on Wednesday, as another system pushes in. Rain and snow will be possible, so we’ll be watching it carefully. In short, today will be an okay end to the workweek, this weekend will bring rising temperatures and some sunshine, and early next week will start out on a soggy note.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be within range for early-December, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 50.

Tonight: Expect a calm night, with partly clear skies. Winds will be light and variable. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, slightly above-average, for our lows. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 36.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, at least 5 to 10 degrees above-average for early-December. Overall, a mild start to the weekend. High: 55.

Sunday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we will see winds coming from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-50s, so overall, it will be a quiet end to the weekend. Go outside if you can! High: 56.

