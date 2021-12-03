Manchin: Five days left to enroll, adjust Medicare plans during open enrollment period

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin reminded and encouraged eligible West Virginians on Friday to enroll in Medicare health and prescription drug plans during the Medicare Open Enrollment period.

The period ends on December 7.

During the Medicare Open Enrollment period, West Virginians can review their coverage options and make changes to their healthcare or prescription drug plans.

“Medicare provides quality, affordable healthcare for West Virginia seniors across the state,” said Senator Manchin. “The Medicare Open Enrollment period is the best time for West Virginians to review their healthcare and prescription drug plans since benefits and costs may change year to year. This is also the time for any eligible West Virginian to enroll in Medicare benefits.”

The Medicare Open Enrollment period began October 15 and ends December 7. Coverage changes will take effect on January 1, 2022. West Virginians interested in enrolling or making changes to their existing plan can visit Medicare.gov to compare plan costs and coverage.

For assistance finding a plan that works for you, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.