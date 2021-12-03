Marion County man arrested on child neglect charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was arrested late Thursday night on multiple child neglect charges.

Nathan Stevens, 36, of Metz, was arrested Thursday following a residence check conducted by officers and Child Protective Services, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says officers were conducting a security sweep at the residence for any other people when they saw a methamphetamine bong in plain sight in a bedroom on a night stand.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence where deputies allegedly found methamphetamine along with a syringe and a glass smoking pipe inside a dresser in the bedroom where clothing for a baby was located.

The woman talking to CPS at the scene told them she was aware the bong was inside the bedroom and was sleeping in the living room while Stevens and his girlfriend slept in the bedroom, according to the complaint.

Officers say four children were staying in the home, three of which belonged to Stevens.

The complaint says several items within the unlocked bedroom, including the drug paraphernalia, were within reach of the children at the time.

Stevens has been charged with four counts of child neglect creating risk of bodily injury.

