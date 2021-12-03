No action against Malfregeot for sharing letters, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg city officials will not seek any action against a councilman who shared the resignation letters of two city employees.

Councilman Jim Malfregeot emailed the resignation letters of Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Executive Director Ryan Tolley and Marketing & Sales Manager Emily Moore to a local newspaper earlier this week, setting off a firestorm on social media and leading to fireworks in Thursday night’s council meeting.

Some questioned whether Malfregeot violated city code in sharing the letters.

A statement sent to 5 News by City Attorney Richard Marsh says the letters are considered public records, and that sharing them did not constitute a disclosure of confidential, employee information.

“Based on such conclusion, the City Manager, as the executive administrator of the City, has no intention to seek any action against Councilman Malfregeot,” the statement says. “Additionally, after speaking with Councilman Malfregeot yesterday evening, the Mayor does not intend to propose any resolution regarding the matter.

It is the City’s position that issues surrounding the Robinson Grand - including the resignations - are part of the public interest, the statement says, adding that city officials plan to continue their search for a new executive director and “working to ensure that the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center remains a source of entertainment and pride for the City of Clarksburg.”

