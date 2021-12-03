Advertisement

NY man arrested in Harrison Co. on drug charges

A New York man was arrested in Harrison County Wednesday after officers found more than 10 pounds of marijuana following, according to officials.
Marcus Ming
Marcus Ming(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A New York man was arrested in Harrison County Wednesday after officers found more than 10 pounds of marijuana following, according to officials.

Marcus Ming, 32, of Niagara, New York, was seen by officers traveling at a high rate of speed on I-79 Southbound Wednesday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers got on I-79, Ming allegedly traveled across three lanes of traffic to the slow lane and failed to stay in the proper lane, traveling over a dotted white line.

The complaint says officers pulled over Ming, and he told officers that his license was suspended.

Officers say Ming and a passenger were removed from the vehicle.

A K-9 on the scene advised officers of drugs in the vehicle, and officers recovered 10.38 pounds of marijuana located in the truck of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Ming has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

