Reward offered in Morgantown gun store burglary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reward of up to $5,000 was announced on Friday for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the November 27 burglary of Sportsman’s Emporium, according to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division announced the reward, asking for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the burglary at Sportsman’s Emporium, located at 821 Green Bag Road in Morgantown, West Virginia, according to the release.

The release says a person forced entry by backing a Chevrolet sedan into the front entrance of Sportsman’s Emporium, heavily damaging the door on November 27 at about 4:25 a.m.

Reward Offered in Morgantown, W. Va. Gun Store Burglary (ATF/MCSO)

The person allegedly stole three shotguns, a Radikal RF-15 rifle, and a Del-Ton DT-15 pistol from the business, before leaving the area in the Chevrolet sedan.

The sedan was later located by police.

ATF Louisville Field Division is offering up to a $2,500 reward, along with up to a $2,500 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burglary of Sportsman’s Emporium, according to the release.

This incident is being investigated jointly by ATF’s Clarksburg Field Office and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email atftips@atf.gov.

