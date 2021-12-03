Advertisement

Sen. Capito sends letter to Pres. Biden about supply chain issues

Senator Capito joined colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden requesting officials to come before the Commerce Committee to discuss challenges and opportunities facing our supply chain.
By WDTV News Staff
Dec. 3, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden requesting officials from the administration, including members of the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, come before the Commerce Committee for a closed briefing to discuss the challenges and opportunities currently facing our transportation supply chain.

“The ongoing freight transportation congestion impacts nearly every aspect of our economy and is felt by all Americans,” the senators wrote. “Since last summer, U.S. manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and workers have experienced enormous freight and supply chain congestion. These issues are further exacerbated by the upcoming holiday season, as demand for goods increases.”

“We have all seen the images of cargo vessels lined up for miles off the West Coast waiting to dock. This committee would benefit from the opportunity to learn how your administration is addressing the ongoing crisis and discuss potential solutions,” the senators continued.

Joining Senator Capito on the letter were Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).



