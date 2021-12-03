Advertisement

Shipping companies advising customers to get their holiday packages sent early

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During this time of year getting packages to any destination can have its challenges, especially since being in the pandemic. Which is why shipping companies are advising customers to send off there packages as soon as possible.

“This year has actually been a little busier, which is really good. The only problem is all the carriers are all facing the same staffing shortage that everybody else is so they no longer guarantee delivery dates,” owner of Mountain State Pack & Ship, Michael Baher said.

He advises everyone to get their packages in by Dec. 20 although other major shipping companies are advising even sooner, Dec. 15-17.

To put into perspective why earlier is better, on Monday alone Baher said they had close to 500 packages leaving out, and already by lunch time on Friday 200 packages were ready to go.

Customers are coming from as far as Elkins and even with the extended Holiday hours, Baher says there’s more to remember besides shipping your packages early.

“Verify the address of where it’s going and if you’re packing it yourself, make sure you pack it very well,” he said.

Whether you’re sending something overseas, Baher said they’re working hard to make sure what you’re sending makes it right on time.

