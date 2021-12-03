Advertisement

Traffic pattern changes in Morgantown on Monday for Christmas parade

There will be traffic pattern changes in downtown Morgantown Monday afternoon for the Morgantown Christmas Parade.
There will be traffic pattern changes in downtown Morgantown Monday afternoon for the Morgantown Christmas Parade.(tcw-wave)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be traffic pattern changes in downtown Morgantown Monday afternoon for the Morgantown Christmas Parade.

The Morgantown Police Department will alter traffic patterns beginning at 5:00 p.m. 

Parking will also be restricted on High and Prospect Streets beginning at 5 p.m.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on High Street and will disperse at Foundry Street.

Traffic will be detoured from Willey Street onto Prospect Street back to University Avenue.

Willey Street will be closed at University Avenue.

Officers will be at the intersections to assist with traffic.

Traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the parade.

Parade spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow ample time for parking.

