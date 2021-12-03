Two new drugs awaiting approval from CDC to treat covid

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two new drugs to treat covid-19 patients are awaiting approval from the CDC and both may be effective against the new omicron variant.

“One of the most exciting developments in our ability to combat the serious manifestations of covid-19 are the oral pills, one from Merck, the other from Pfizer,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

Dr. Marsh says in the clinical trials, Pfizer’s pill performed better than Merck’s, but both had significant promise.

“And in clinical research studies, the pill from Merck which I think got the thumbs up from the FDA waiting for the CDC, reduced severely symptomatic disease by 30 percent,” said Marsh.

Dr. Marsh says in terms of treatment, getting the pills within the first three days of infection is critical.

“These oral pills which would be prescribed are really important. The critical factor there is to identify people very early in the course of their infection to get them treatment right away,” said Marsh.

Dr. Marsh says the pills target key parts of the virus that allow it to replicate and stay alive and would be effective against variants.

“These pills are not impacted by the mutations say that the omicron variant has or that the delta variant has,” said Marsh.

President Joe Biden said December 2 during remarks said the government has secured a supply of the drugs and, if authorized, will distribute them similarly to vaccines.

