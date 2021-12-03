Advertisement

West Virginia man admits pocketing nonprofit funds

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to defrauding a nonprofit group.

Walter Greenhowe, 72, of Dunbar, entered the plea in federal court Thursday to three counts of wire fraud.

Greenhowe was president of the community improvement nonprofit for the Dunbar, Pinewood and Institute areas of Kanawha County.

According to court records, Greenhowe admitted using the nonprofit’s debit card from 2014 to 2018 to pocket more than $130,000 from ATMs at various roadside gaming parlors. Greenhowe admitted the transactions were unauthorized by the nonprofit.

Greenhowe faces up to 60 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for March 3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP allotments for December
Clarksburg Councilman Malfregeot leaked resignation letters, documents show
Chevy Ramsey
Marion County man arrested on burglary charges
Francie Ritchey
Man arrested on drug charges in Randolph County
Free tire collection events coming up in 3 WVa locations

Latest News

Marcus Ming
NY man arrested in Harrison Co. on drug charges
Sen. Capito cosponsors legislation to prevent settlement payments for illegal immigrants
Sen. Capito cosponsors legislation to prevent settlement payments for illegal immigrants
Clarksburg Councilman Malfregeot leaked resignation letters, documents show
Clarksburg Councilman Malfregeot leaked resignation letters, documents show
GMC pickup leaving the scene
Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck