BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gregory L. Mays, age 70, passed away Friday December 3, 2021 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Greg was a 24 year veteran of the United States Air Force, who graduated from Monongah High School in 1969. He loved hunting, fishing, and baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles.Greg is survived by his father Bill Mays; his wife Bonnie Mays; his sister Jeannie Mays; his children Lisa Hudson (James), Matt Mays (Lori), Michael Mays, and Sara Mays; his grandchildren Sierra Ayres, Hannah Mays, Shelby Mays, and James Hudson III.The family would like to thank his niece Ashley Holmes and Dale Estle for helping take care of him these last few months. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Pearl Masters Mays and a brother, Robert Paul Mays.The family will receive friends at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St Fairmont from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM on Monday December 6, 2021.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Medical Center Drive Clarksburg, WV 26301

