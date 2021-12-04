Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Max Allen Burke, Jr., 62, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1959, in Fairmont; the son of Janet Lee (Henderson) Burke of Farmington and the late Max Allen Burke, Sr. Max was a 1977 graduate of Fairview High School. He worked 30 years for NAPA as a salesman. Customers would know him from the Jackson Street Store. He also worked for Applied Industrial Technology. Max enjoyed camping at Bowden and the friendships he made there. He was an avid fishman. Max was the life of the party.In addition to his mother, Max is survived by his wife of 12 years, Cheryl (Marple) Burke of Fairmont; his sons, Travis Wilfong of Clarksburg, and Josh Wilfong of Buckhannon; his daughter, Kasey Lee Burke of Morgantown; his grandchildren, Hunter, Asher, Gabriella, Zed, Mason and Hinley; his sister, Cathy (Burke) Tyson of York, Pennsylvania; his nephew, two nieces; and his great niece. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

