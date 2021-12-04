No. 16 seeded Fairmont Senior clinches back-to-back state titles

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have truly worked their way from the bottom to find themselves in the 2021 Class AA Title Game.

Fairmont Senior and Independence came out defensively strong, ending scoreless after one. Plagued with penalties, the teams were still searching for what was going to break through on offense.

The Polar Bears struck first with a Dom Stingo to Kayson Nealy touchdown with 7:30 left in the half.

Independence came in hot on the response, Trey Bowers got in for six, but with a missed extra point, the Polar Bears lead 7-6.

With 2:08 left till the break, it was a 2-yd touchdown from Germaine Lewis that strengthened the Bears’ lead, 14-6, which held through the half.

Scoring was scarce in the second half, with 2:20 left in the third, Patriots’ Judah Price got into the end zone, but again, extra point no good, Polar Bears with the advantage 14-12.

Germaine Lewis took off for a 38-yd touchdown, putting Fairmont Senior up 21-12.

A stop on 4th&10 by the Bears’ clinched the victory with just under two minutes left in regulation.

Fairmont Senior claimed the title, 21-12. Their back-to-back titles is the first in Fairmont Senior football history, and marks the 3rd title for the team’s seniors.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.