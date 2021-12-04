Advertisement

Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GMC pickup leaving the scene
Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
Nathan Stevens
Marion County man arrested on child neglect charges

Latest News

Mugshot of James Crumbley provided by Oakland County Sheriff's Office. James and Jennifer...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Fairmont Senior wins 2021 Class AA state title