BREAKING: A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE 12:04 a.m. - The stabbing that happened in Clarksburg was described to be a domestic occurance according to Clarksburg Police.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, Chief Mark Kiddy told 5 News.

The victim is said to not be suffering from any life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: A stabbing in Clarksburg Saturday night sent one person to UHC.

911 officials reported that it happened a little after 11 p.m. on W. Main St. Multiple agencies were still on the scene at 11:50 p.m.

5 News has not received notice on the victim’s status or the suspect responsible.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.