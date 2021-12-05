Advertisement

BREAKING: A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE 12:04 a.m. - The stabbing that happened in Clarksburg was described to be a domestic occurance according to Clarksburg Police.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, Chief Mark Kiddy told 5 News.

The victim is said to not be suffering from any life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: A stabbing in Clarksburg Saturday night sent one person to UHC.

911 officials reported that it happened a little after 11 p.m. on W. Main St. Multiple agencies were still on the scene at 11:50 p.m.

5 News has not received notice on the victim’s status or the suspect responsible.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

