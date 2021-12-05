Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | December 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a beautiful Saturday, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Lack of clouds overnight will allow low temperatures to drop below freezing, but highs for Sunday will jump into the mid to upper 50s across much of the area. Clouds will thicken throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front bringing rain for Monday. Despite the rain, Monday’s temperatures will remain as warm as the weekend, but be prepared for gusty winds reaching up to 35mph at times. Past Monday’s front, cooler air will drop high temperatures on Tuesday to the upper 30s, but sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Precipitation is expected late Tuesday night into much of Wednesday, but models are still in disagreement on whether it will come as rain or snow. Air temperatures continue to be monitored as we draw nearer to the system and we’ll continue to update you as more information comes. Once the precipitation passes, the area will see another warming trend, with temperatures returning to the upper 50s by the start of next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and increasing winds. High: 57

Monday: Rain showers and gusty winds. High: 59

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 39

