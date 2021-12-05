Advertisement

Morgantown high schoolers hold a holiday book drive for young children in West Virginia

Morgantown high schoolers wrap books for the holiday season.
Morgantown high schoolers wrap books for the holiday season.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The LiTEArary Society in Morgantown gift wrapped hundreds of books for Head Start-aged children in West Virginia.

Morgantown high schoolers gathered together to give back to underprivileged children.

High school junior Rania Zuri’s love for reading inspired her to create the LiTEArary Society a, non-profit targeted to encourage a love for reading in children aged three to five.

“As a child, you can see many pictures of me, even before I learned to read, I was always carrying around a princess book or some sort of picture or board book everywhere I went,” Zuri said.

Through some personal research, she discovered many children below the poverty line in rural America do not have easy access to books, which can cause a discrepancy in their education.

“Parents that have read to their children from when they were born to when they go to kindergarten, they’ve heard a million more words than children that haven’t,” Zuri explained.

For the holiday season, the society decided to hold a book drive. The books were going to Head Start-aged children and those in foster care through the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in hopes of closing the literacy gap.

The group gathered at the Waterfront Hotel to wrap books donated by Barnes and Noble Morgantown that they planned to gift during the holiday season.

Zuri hoped to inspire others to enjoy one of her greatest loves.

“I wanted to donate new books to kind of have that magic on the holidays. Where you open up a brand new book,” Zuri said.

The group planned to hold a Christmas-themed read-aloud at Barnes and Noble Morgantown on the evening of December 10.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Florida man sentenced for defrauding nearly $5 million from W.Va. churches, citizens
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
West Virginia man admits pocketing nonprofit funds
GMC pickup leaving the scene
Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying owner of pickup truck
Nathan Stevens
Marion County man arrested on child neglect charges

Latest News

hanukkah explained by Carly
North Central Weekly View: Highlighting Hanukkah
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | December 4, 2021
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | December 4, 2021
A stabbing in Clarksburg sends one to the hospital
The Mountain Loggers Group in Morgantown presented WVU Medicine Children’s with a check for...
Mountain Loggers Group donates to WVU Medicine Children’s