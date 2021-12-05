Morgantown high schoolers hold a holiday book drive for young children in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The LiTEArary Society in Morgantown gift wrapped hundreds of books for Head Start-aged children in West Virginia.

Morgantown high schoolers gathered together to give back to underprivileged children.

High school junior Rania Zuri’s love for reading inspired her to create the LiTEArary Society a, non-profit targeted to encourage a love for reading in children aged three to five.

“As a child, you can see many pictures of me, even before I learned to read, I was always carrying around a princess book or some sort of picture or board book everywhere I went,” Zuri said.

Through some personal research, she discovered many children below the poverty line in rural America do not have easy access to books, which can cause a discrepancy in their education.

“Parents that have read to their children from when they were born to when they go to kindergarten, they’ve heard a million more words than children that haven’t,” Zuri explained.

For the holiday season, the society decided to hold a book drive. The books were going to Head Start-aged children and those in foster care through the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in hopes of closing the literacy gap.

The group gathered at the Waterfront Hotel to wrap books donated by Barnes and Noble Morgantown that they planned to gift during the holiday season.

Zuri hoped to inspire others to enjoy one of her greatest loves.

“I wanted to donate new books to kind of have that magic on the holidays. Where you open up a brand new book,” Zuri said.

The group planned to hold a Christmas-themed read-aloud at Barnes and Noble Morgantown on the evening of December 10.

