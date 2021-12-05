Advertisement

Mountain Loggers Group donates to WVU Medicine Children’s

The Mountain Loggers Group in Morgantown presented WVU Medicine Children’s with a check for...
The Mountain Loggers Group in Morgantown presented WVU Medicine Children’s with a check for over $165,000.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain Loggers Group in Morgantown presented WVU Medicine Children’s with a check for over $165,000.

Mountain Loggers had been donating to the children’s hospital since 2006 and has raised over $2 million.

Throughout the year, the group fundraised and then would present a check at the end of the year.

In addition to the money, the group also donated toys for the children to have for Christmas.

President of the group Danny Sines said they loved doing what they could for the kids.

“We say loggers are a little rough on the exterior, but they have big hearts. Anything that has to do with children it’s very easy to get the group involved with,” he explained.

The group had also raised $500,000 to name the cafeteria in the new hospital. The group was looking forward to seeing the facility in action in early 2022.

