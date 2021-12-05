Mountaineers to face Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MORGANTOWN W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers knew they were going bowling with the win over Kansas in the last game of the regular season and now the bowl destination is known.

West Virginia will head to Phoenix, Ariz., to match up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in one final battle of the 2021 season.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season at 6-6. The late-season win over Texas put bowl eligibility in their sights.

Kickoff is set for Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.