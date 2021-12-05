Advertisement

Mountaineers to face Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

WVU heads to Phoenix on Dec. 28
WVU football
WVU football
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers knew they were going bowling with the win over Kansas in the last game of the regular season and now the bowl destination is known.

West Virginia will head to Phoenix, Ariz., to match up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in one final battle of the 2021 season.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season at 6-6. The late-season win over Texas put bowl eligibility in their sights.

Kickoff is set for Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

