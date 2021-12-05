Mustang Discovery Ride runs through West Virginia

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va (WDTV) - Horse trainers Lisanne Fear and Hannah Catalino started their initiative to raise awareness for the United States mustang population.

Mustang Discovery Ride was a 5,000-mile journey on the American Discovery Trail, beginning in Delaware and ending in California.

The ride was on horseback in hopes of finding homes for 5,000 mustangs that were in holding with the Bureau of Land Management.

Fear explained this was only a portion of nearly 53,000 wild horses in holding in the United States.

“These really are your horses out there. The horses that are in holding are owned by you and paid for with taxpayer money. We’re just bringing America’s horses to Americans,” she said.

Part of the inspiration for this ride was Fear’s first mustang, Phin.

“He has been incredible and shown me so much kindness. He really gave me a lot of confidence, which is great because the next mustang I got, she was so hard to train,” Fear said.

Fear shared that multiple different programs help train these horses to rehome. Some of these programs get assistance from the government.

“The government kind of helps pay the trainers to gentle horses down. Not everyone should tame or train a mustang. We are definitely not saying that,” she added.

Fear and Catalino met at a training program and created a special connection that led to this ride years later.

One of the stops on their journey was at Stars and Strides, a therapeutic horse non-profit in Meadowbrook. Catalino worked with her horses while Fear talked about their mission.

The ladies planned to finish their journey in California in early 2023.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.