Rebels win Class A state title in first visit to Wheeling Island

By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Rebels came into Wheeling Island with a first in program history and they’re leaving with another.

The Rebels defeated Williamstown 42-21 to claim the 2021 Class A state title.

Gus Morrison grabbed five of Ritchie County’s touchdowns, leading to his selection as the 2021 Class A MVP.

Head coach Rick Haught said this is a win this community will remember for years to come... and his son, Ethan Haught, couldn’t describe what this feeling meant to him and to this team.

