Rebels win Class A state title in first visit to Wheeling Island
MVP Morrison leads Ritchie County to 42-21 win over Williamstown
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Rebels came into Wheeling Island with a first in program history and they’re leaving with another.
The Rebels defeated Williamstown 42-21 to claim the 2021 Class A state title.
Gus Morrison grabbed five of Ritchie County’s touchdowns, leading to his selection as the 2021 Class A MVP.
Head coach Rick Haught said this is a win this community will remember for years to come... and his son, Ethan Haught, couldn’t describe what this feeling meant to him and to this team.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.