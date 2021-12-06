Advertisement

2021 Super Six recap

One final look at Fairmont Senior, Ritchie County’s State Championship wins
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior started off the weekend for the Super Six with a 21-12 victory to claim the Class AA State title., marking the first time the Polar Bears have clinched back-to-back titles in program history.

Ritchie County finished out the weekend on Saturday night, showcasing a strong second half and sticking with what has worked all season to bring home the Class A title.

Julia Westerman and Casey Kay give you an in-depth look at both team’s success this past weekend.

